Justices Seek US' Views In $315M Case Over USS Cole Attack

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government Monday to weigh in on whether victims of the 2000 USS Cole bombing who won a $315 million default judgment against Sudan satisfied the service requirements of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act when they mailed the case documents to the country’s foreign minister at its embassy in the U.S.



The court invited the solicitor general’s office to file a brief in the case representing the views of the federal government. The one-sentence order followed the Supreme Court’s “long...

