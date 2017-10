GIP Snaps Up Private Crude Oil Transport Co. For $1.8B

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A private equity fund manager and an Oklahoma energy company on Monday said they struck a deal to sell the Midland Basin’s largest privately held crude oil transportation system to an affiliate of infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners for $1.825 billion.



The Energy & Minerals Group and Laredo Petroleum Inc. will sell their 51 percent and 49 percent respective stakes in Texas-based Medallion Gathering & Processing LLC to GIP and will each pocket proceeds from the deal relative to their stakes in the company, according...

