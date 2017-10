Insurer Says Texas High Court Ruling Causing Discord

Law360, Dallas (October 2, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- USAA Texas Lloyds Co. on Friday told the Texas Supreme Court its April decision setting out five rules for claims based on allegations that insurers acted in bad faith under state insurance statutes “substantially unsettled” Texas law and needs to be revisited.



The insurer has moved for rehearing after the court granted a new trial to policyholder Gail Menchaca on claims USAA acted in bad faith by refusing to investigate damage from 2008's Hurricane Ike. The April opinion from the court in Menchaca’s case set forth...

To view the full article, register now.