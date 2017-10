Justices Won't Hear 2nd Appeal Of Online Threat Conviction

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court will not review the reinstated conviction of a Pennsylvania man who threatened his estranged wife via Facebook and whose initial conviction was overturned by the high court two years ago, it said Monday.



The high court included the case of Anthony Elonis in Monday's lengthy list of certiorari denials. As usual with denials, the court gave no reasoning.



But the decision brings to an end the tortuous case of Elonis, whose conviction for Facebook posts detailing violence against his wife and later others...

To view the full article, register now.