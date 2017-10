Justices Refuse Slew Of Copyright Cases

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would refuse to hear three different copyright cases, including one that claimed the justices' high-profile Aereo ruling had eliminated the “volitional conduct” requirement for direct infringement claims.



The justices denied a petition for certiorari filed by BWP Media USA, leaving in place a ruling by the Fifth Circuit that it would be “folly” to think the high court had “jettisoned” the volitional conduct rule with its 2014 ruling in Aereo, which never mentioned it.



The justices also refused...

