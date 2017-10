White House Withdraws Air Force, Army Counsel Nominees

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The White House on Friday said it had withdrawn two nominees to serve high-level civilian roles in the U.S. Department of Defense for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy, after months awaiting committee action on their nominations.



Nominations for David G. Ehrhart, the lead attorney on Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 jet fighter program, to serve as general counsel for the Air Force and acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department, and Ryan Dean Newman to serve as general counsel for the Department of the...

