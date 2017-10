K&L Gates Adds Energy Partner From Mayer Brown

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner who focuses on global energy projects has been named a partner in K&L Gates LLP's energy, infrastructure and resources practice area, the firm announced Monday.



K&L Gates said that Toshi Yoshida has joined the firm and will be based out of both New York and Houston, and will also work closely with the firm’s office in Tokyo. Yoshida, who brings with him experience representing Japanese companies for their U.S.-based energy projects and business operations, told Law360 on Monday that what...

