Citibank To Return $1.74B In Deal With Lehman Bros.

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Citibank NA has agreed to return $1.74 billion to the Lehman Brothers estate after reaching a settlement with the defunct investment firm and its unsecured creditors several weeks into a bankruptcy court trial over the valuation of about 30,000 derivatives trades that went into default after Lehman's collapse.



The settlement puts to rest a long-running dispute between Citibank and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. over what the bankrupt estate and its creditors believe were unfair and opportunistic methods of calculating closeout amounts for trades that went into...

