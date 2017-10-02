UPMC's Suit Against Atty Over Client Solicitation To Advance

By Dan Packel

Law360, Philadelphia (October 2, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge on Friday advanced the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s lawsuit accusing a Pittsburgh attorney of engaging in an unethical plan to bring the health system down by stoking fear among prospective patients.

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay Jr. rejected attorney Michael O’Day’s argument that attorneys’ solicitation methods were protected and that UPMC’s lawsuit was an “abusive tactical maneuver.” The judge did note that O’Day could reassert the point after the completion of discovery.

“Because immunity raises fact issues,...
