McFarland's Fyre Fest Fraud Topped $20M, New Charges Say

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland pled not guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court as prosecutors expanded their charges against him for a fraud they say scammed at least 70 investors out of more than $20 million.



Amid ongoing plea talks, Billy McFarland, shown with his attorney on July 1, pled not guilty Monday to a four-count information. (AP) Amid ongoing plea talks, McFarland appeared before U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who set a Dec. 13 follow-up after the fallen music impresario pled not guilty to...

