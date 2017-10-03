Lockheed Martin Wins $1B Navy Ballistic Missile Contract

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. has been awarded a Navy contract worth up to $1.12 billion to produce and support submarine-launched Trident II ballistic missiles, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced.



Lockheed received a $418.7 million modification to a previously awarded unpriced contract for missile production, life extension production and deployed systems support for the Trident II (D5) program, now valued at up to $1.12 billion, including all optional items on the contract, according to a Sept. 29 notice from the DOD.



The Trident II...

