Justices Won't Hear Widower's Jeep Defect Appeal

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t revive a New York state court case over various 2003 Jeep Liberty defects brought against Daimler AG by a man whose wife died from injuries after a 2004 crash in her Jeep Liberty, according to the court’s Monday order list.



David Fernandez asked the high court to review the New York State Court of Appeals’ decision in June, arguing that Daimler’s activities in New York are enough to establish jurisdiction. His 2007 lawsuit was initially dismissed by a lower state court...

To view the full article, register now.