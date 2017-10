Supreme Court Seems Split As It Mulls Class Waiver Ban

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court kicked off its new term on Monday by tackling whether employment agreements forcing workers to sign away their rights to pursue class action claims are legal, with the liberal justices voicing concern that such provisions would undermine the intent of federal labor law.



The justices heard arguments in a trio of cases — which involve Murphy Oil USA Inc., Epic Systems Corp. and Ernst & Young — to decide whether employers can legally force workers to sign away their right to pursue...

To view the full article, register now.