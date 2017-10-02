House Passes Bills To Tweak Public Land Rules

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a series of bills Monday that target rules for mining and recreational use on federal lands in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.



Passed through suspension of the rules Monday, the GO Act and The Cooperative Management of Mineral Rights Act of 2017 would, respectively, change federal permitting rules for recreation on federal lands and mineral extraction rules in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny National Forest. Both the GO Act and the mineral rights bill passed on a voice vote as part of a package of...

