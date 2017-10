Hotel Co. Off The Hook For $1.5M Hilton Garden Inn Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal magistrate judge on Monday tossed a Birmingham-based hotel company’s claim that the buyer of its Hilton Garden Inn should not have paid $1.5 million for costs related to a property improvement plan, ruling that the buyer did not breach its contract with the seller.



U.S. District Magistrate Judge Herman N Johnson Jr. granted summary judgment to Summit Hotel OP LP, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hotel partnership, saying there was no genuine issue of material fact on Birmingham-based Hanuman LLC’s breach of contract...

To view the full article, register now.