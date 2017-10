Ogletree Deakins Boosts Presence In West With 3 Attys

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has announced that it has expanded its presence in the western United States by adding a duo from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP who specialize in Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases, as well as a former Jackson Lewis PC attorney.



The firm announced on Monday that it has added Ann Andrews and Kristina Holmstrom as shareholders in its Phoenix, Arizona, office, and Candace Gomez Harrison as a shareholder in the firm’s Orange County, California, office. Holmstrom told Law360...

