Ticketmaster Sues Scalpers For Using Bots To Mass-Buy Tix

Law360, San Francisco (October 2, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Ticketmaster LLC brought a suit worth an estimated $10 million against several ticket-scalping companies in California federal court Monday, alleging they used bots to buy thousands of tickets, snatching them up before average customers could and selling them at a markup in violation of both Ticketmaster’s terms of use and California and New York state laws.



The complaint alleges Prestige Entertainment Inc., Prestige Entertainment West Inc. and Renaissance Ventures LLC bought tickets for in-demand events — like the stage play "Hamilton" and the 2015 Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao...

