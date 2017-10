Novel Investment Support Program May Help With Asymmetry

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A first-of-its kind program launched last month at the United Nations that will provide pro bono on-demand legal and professional assistance to the world's poorest countries as they look to increase inward foreign investment is being hailed as a much-needed initiative to even the playing field.



The Investment Support Programme for the Least Developed Countries, which will be administered by an intergovernmental organization based in Rome called the International Development Law Organization, will enlist the help of legal and other experts who've volunteered to provide on-demand...

