Spokeo Dooms UPS Background Check Suit, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A rejected applicant to UPS Inc. can’t sustain a proposed Fair Credit Reporting Act class action over the company’s alleged failure to disclose background check results because he got his report from another source and so was not harmed per the U.S Supreme Court’s Spokeo decision, a Florida federal judge said Monday.



That UPS purportedly failed to provide applicant John Riley the results of his background check “misses the point” of its obligation, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said, finding he did not suffer an...

