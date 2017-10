Justices Won't Hear California Judge's Disciplinary Appeal

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take on a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge’s challenge to the disciplinary process that landed him a public admonishment for making disparaging comments to four prospective jurors, according to an order list released Monday.



Judge Edmund W. Clarke was publicly censured by the California Commission on Judicial Performance a year ago after he accused a woman of lying about her English-speaking proficiency, ordered another to wait in the hall after she was excused and then revealed the contents of...

