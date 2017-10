Enviros Say Phillips 66 Will End Rail Project Permit Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups say Phillips 66 has agreed to drop its challenge to a decision by a local government in California to deny the company’s proposed Rail Spur Project, which would have provided a new avenue for crude to be unloaded at the Santa Maria Refinery.



In a Monday announcement celebrating the move, the environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Center and Center for Biological Diversity, said the agreement by the company to dismiss its suit was a victory for those opposed to the Rail Spur Project...

