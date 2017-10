Senate Dems Roast Wells Fargo CEO Over Accounts Scandal

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Tim Sloan faced questions from Senate Democrats about whether he should be fired, whether the bank would enforce arbitration agreements on customers who had been the victim of the bank’s fake accounts scandal and whether Wells Fargo should have its charter revoked at a raucous Senate hearing on Tuesday.



Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan testifies Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee over the bank's fake accounts scandal. (Getty) Members of the Senate Banking Committee, led by the committee’s Democrats, blasted Sloan...

