Ga. Power Says Westinghouse Can't Block Contract Nix

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Georgia Power Co. told a New York bankruptcy court Friday that bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC cannot hide behind its other creditors to prevent the termination of its contract to build two nuclear power plants.



The power company is seeking to lift Westinghouse’s Chapter 11 stay and terminate its contract to build the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Augusta, Georgia. On Friday, Georgia Power dismissed the debtor's arguments that the project has not been abandoned and that terminating the contract would let the power company grab...

