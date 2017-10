Feds Ask 1st Circ. To Revive Meningitis Outbreak Charges

Law360, Boston (October 2, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday told the First Circuit that a trial judge improperly tossed charges against three Massachusetts pharmacists who are accused of participating in blatant fraud at the company linked to the 2012 meningitis outbreak.



Alla Stepanets, Michelle Thomas and Kathy Chin should have to face a jury of their peers to decide whether they illegally dispensed drugs to fake patients at the New England Compounding Center, the government said at oral arguments in Boston on Monday in its effort to have the charges reinstated....

