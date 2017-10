US Bank Branch Managers Lose Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dissolved a conditionally certified collective of U.S. Bank in-store branch managers Monday, saying that the workers’ testimony varies too greatly for them to sustain allegations that the company denies them overtime while making them perform mostly nonexempt work.



U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said that far from showing a companywide policy that leads to their being misclassified as exempt from the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, testimony and declarations from dozens of such employees show that conditions and...

