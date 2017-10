Mitsuba Pays $72M To End Consumer Price-Fix Claims

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Mitsuba Corp. and its U.S. affiliate have agreed to pay $72 million to individuals who leased or purchased new cars in the U.S. that included parts that have been linked to an alleged global price-fixing scheme, in a bid to escape sweeping multidistrict litigation, the buyers told a Michigan federal judge Monday.



As part of the settlement agreement, Mitsuba and Mitsubishi Automotive America Inc. will provide “extensive cooperation,” including documents, witness interviews and other information related to allegations the company conspired with more than 30 auto...

To view the full article, register now.