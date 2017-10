Pa. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of $3M Med Mal Verdict

Law360, Philadelphia (October 3, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday shot down a challenge to a judge’s decision to bar a woman’s smoking history as evidence in a case that concerned a delayed cancer diagnosis and resulted in a $3 million verdict.



Monday's one-page order rejecting a petition for allowance of appeal in the case leaves intact a January decision by the state’s Superior Court agreeing that allowing patient Katherine Palar’s smoking history to be admitted at trial would have left her at risk of potential prejudice on the part...

