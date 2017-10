Varnum, Retired Barnes & Thornburg Attys Tapped For ITC

Law360, San Francisco (October 2, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump tapped on Monday a Varnum LLP general counsel and a retired Barnes & Thornburg of counsel to fill two International Trade Commission openings, and a Manhattan Institute for Policy Research director to fill a newly created assistant secretary of transportation position.



Varnum general counsel Dennis M. Devaney of Michigan was nominated to serve on the ITC for a term expiring June 16, 2023, and Randolph J. Stayin of Virginia was nominated to serve for a term expiring June 16, 2026, according to a...

