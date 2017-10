California Powerhouse: Keker Van Nest & Peters

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Longtime California trial staple Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP found success for a wide range of clients this year, winning a nationwide injunction against a presidential executive order, defending Arista Networks in a groundbreaking copyright suit and resolving a feud between two prominent San Francisco philanthropists.



With 85 attorneys in the Golden State, Keker is the third-smallest firm among Law360’s 2017 California Powerhouses, but its smaller size hasn’t held it back from taking on Goliath cases — even when it’s brought on late and a...

