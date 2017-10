Illinois Powerhouse: Sidley Austin

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP had a big win at the Supreme Court this year in a closely watched IP suit, batted away a class certification bid in a large junk-fax case, and helped the operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange with the $3.2 billion acquisition of Bats Global Markets, making it one of Law360's Illinois Powerhouses.



The office celebrated its sesquicentennial almost exactly a year ago with a big party at Chicago’s Field Museum with over 600 guests, management committee chair Larry Barden told Law360....

