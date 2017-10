Cher Alleges Biotech Co. Fraudulently Pushed Stock Sale

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Pop star Cher hit Altor Acquisition LLC and some of its executives with a fraud suit in California state court Friday, alleging she was tricked into selling her shares of the biopharmaceutical company for far less than they were worth.



Altor board of director members Patrick Soon-Shiong, Hing C. Wong and Fred Middleton withheld key information about the trial successes of its drugs, inducing her to sell 300,000 shares of the company's stock for $450,000 in January 2016, when in fact the stock may have been...

To view the full article, register now.