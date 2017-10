Keryx Seeks To Scrap Shareholder Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. argued Monday that it shouldn’t have to face a shareholder class action over alleged problems with a drug supply chain that resulted in a decline in stock value, claiming in a Massachusetts federal court filing that the shareholders failed to recognize the need for a different contractor for each production phase.



The proposed class action referenced “third-party manufacturers” and “contract manufacturers” as production sources for the kidney disease treatment Auryxia, but alleged that only one company, Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc., was contracted to produce...

