Jury Grants Columbia Sportswear $3.4M In IP Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 3, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury awarded Columbia Sportswear North America Inc. $3.4 million in its patent infringement suit against Seirus Innovative Accessories over the designs of cold-weather gear, invalidating Columbia’s utility patent, but finding Seirus’ products infringe a valid design patent.



After a 10-day trial, the jury issued a verdict on Sept. 29 that found Columbia is entitled to receive $3.018 million of Seirus' total sales profits of the infringing sportswear products, according to the verdict form. The jury also found Seirus should have to pay Columbia...

