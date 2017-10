J&J, DePuy Ask 1st Circ. For Stay To Appeal FCA Ruling

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. urged the First Circuit Monday to delay implementing its decision to keep alive a False Claims Act suit over allegedly faulty hip replacement devices while the companies appeal to the Supreme Court.



The companies said the First Circuit should stay the issuance of the mandate for 90 days as DePuy prepares a petition for a writ of certiorari, arguing that circuit courts have varying pleading standards for False Claims Act suits. Some circuits require allegations...

