Drug Co., Investors Win OK For $3.4M Stock Drop Deal

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a $3.4 million deal to end a stock drop suit between Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and investors over allegations that the company misled investors about a drug trial for its osteoarthritis treatment.



U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. granted final approval to the $3.4 million deal after initially rejecting a preliminary bid in February. The settlement covers all investors who bought Ampio stock from January to August 2014, with the company not admitting liability. Class counsel from The Rosen Law...

