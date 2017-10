City Office REIT Picks Up San Diego Properties For $174.5M

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT) -- City Office REIT has entered into the San Diego market with the acquisition of a pair of office complexes with a total of 10 buildings between them in a deal worth $174.5 million, the company said in a statement Monday.



The entire portfolio consists of nearly 670,000 square feet of class A and B office space in the Mission Valley and Sorrento Mesa submarkets of San Diego. The deal for the properties closed on Sept. 29, City Office said.



The largest of the two properties is...

To view the full article, register now.