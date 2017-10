Farmers Lose $30M Suit Against Gov't Over Water Rights, Fish

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday tossed a lawsuit filed by a group of southern Oregon and Northern California farmers who sought $30 million from the U.S. government for withholding water from their operations and sending it to rivers that provide the habitat for several endangered fish species.



The farmers were not entitled to water that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 2001 used to support populations of the Lost River and shortnose suckers and Southern Oregon/Northern California Coast coho salmon because their claims had a lower...

