Indicted Texas State Sen. Loses Bid To Trim Charge

Law360, Houston (October 3, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Monday denied a state senator's bid to toss a charge that he had failed to register as a securities broker from the 22-count criminal securities fraud indictment against him over investments in a fracking sand company.



U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra rejected Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti's argument that the government had failed to state a claim against him because it hadn't alleged his business was “anything other than exclusively intrastate.” Uresti, an attorney from San Antonio who moved to...

