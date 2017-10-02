Amazon Sellers Aping Medieval-Themed Card Game, Suit Says

Law360, Springfield (October 3, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Board and card game maker Rio Grande Games Inc. asked an Illinois federal court Monday to enjoin a handful of known Amazon sellers, along with any would-be counterfeiters, from allegedly violating its trademark on its popular game “Dominion.”



New Mexico-based Rio Grande Games sued five named defendants and a slew of yet-unknown companies, referred to as “Does 1-100,” in a six-count complaint alleging the Amazon sellers are manufacturing, selling and distributing counterfeit copies of Dominion, a medieval-themed game played with cards.



The complaint alleges that Rio...

