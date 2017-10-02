Amazon Sellers Aping Medieval-Themed Card Game, Suit Says
New Mexico-based Rio Grande Games sued five named defendants and a slew of yet-unknown companies, referred to as “Does 1-100,” in a six-count complaint alleging the Amazon sellers are manufacturing, selling and distributing counterfeit copies of Dominion, a medieval-themed game played with cards.
The complaint alleges that Rio...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login