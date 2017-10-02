Amazon Sellers Aping Medieval-Themed Card Game, Suit Says

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (October 3, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Board and card game maker Rio Grande Games Inc. asked an Illinois federal court Monday to enjoin a handful of known Amazon sellers, along with any would-be counterfeiters, from allegedly violating its trademark on its popular game “Dominion.”

New Mexico-based Rio Grande Games sued five named defendants and a slew of yet-unknown companies, referred to as “Does 1-100,” in a six-count complaint alleging the Amazon sellers are manufacturing, selling and distributing counterfeit copies of Dominion, a medieval-themed game played with cards.

The complaint alleges that Rio...
Case Information

Case Title

Rio Grande Games, Inc. v. Toys4Less, LLC et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-07099

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Judge

Honorable Jorge L. Alonso

Date Filed

October 2, 2017

Law Firms

