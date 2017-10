Doctor To Pay SEC $34K To End Insider Trading Allegations

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A doctor accused of insider trading agreed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $33,847 to end allegations he bought shares of a company based on his knowledge of confidential merger discussions.



The suit, also filed Tuesday, alleged Arun Singh unlawfully traded shares of global supply chain services company UTi Worldwide Inc. based on nonpublic information about merger negotiations with Danish transportation company DSV Air & Sea Holdings A/V, earning him $8,330 in profits.



Singh bought 7,105 shares of...

