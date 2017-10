Canadian Court Allows Extradition Of Tax Shelter Promoter

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Canadian court has granted the U.S. government’s request to extradite a tax attorney who is facing charges back home accusing him of helping former partners of Ernst & Young LLP develop and market fraudulent tax shelters, while dodging more than $8 million in taxes himself.



David L. Smith is the only defendant named in an indictment, lodged in New York by federal prosecutors in 2007, yet to be apprehended. In fighting the U.S. government’s efforts to extradite him from Canada, Smith had argued before the...

