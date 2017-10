Illinois Powerhouse: Jenner & Block

Law360, Springfield (October 6, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block harnessed its wealth of experience in the past year to guide big transactions like the $965 million sale of Chicago’s NES Rentals while racking up litigation wins in areas as varied as daily fantasy sports betting and gene-editing technology.



For the 305 attorneys at Jenner’s Chicago office — the founding office for the 103-year-old firm — a deep bench of experience in the particulars of a number of industries has paid off, helping win the firm a spot on Law360’s 2017 Regional Powerhouse...

