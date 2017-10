Laurene Powell Jobs To Join Wizards, Capitals Ownership

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Billionaire philanthropist and former entrepreneur Laurene Powell Jobs has reached a deal to acquire a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, it confirmed Tuesday, the parent company for the Washington Wizards basketball and Washington Capitals ice hockey teams and Capital One Arena in D.C.



Powell Jobs, the founder of the Emerson Collective, an organization with a stated mission to work on education, immigration reform, the environment and other social justice initiatives, is set to join a group of 19 “partners” in Monumental Sports listed on its...

