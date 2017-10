Billionaire Seeks To Pause Discovery In Supplement Co. Row

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Mexican billionaire Jorge Vergara asked a Texas federal court Monday to pause discovery in his ex-wife's suit accusing him of wrongfully ousting her from their multinational nutritional supplement company after their falling-out, saying an arbitrator first needs to determine whether her claims must be arbitrated.



Jorge Carlos Vergara Madrigal asked U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone to pause the "broad and burdensome" discovery being sought by Angélica Fuentes Téllez until the arbitrator makes that determination. Vergara told the court that Fuentes, who initiated arbitration several months before...

To view the full article, register now.