Fed. Circ. Affirms Nix Of Intellectual Ventures Cellphone IP

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A day after nonpracticing entity Intellectual Ventures urged the Federal Circuit during oral arguments to revive a smartphone patent axed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and its Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the appellate court instead affirmed its cancellation in a one-page order Tuesday.



Though no specific reason was attached to Tuesday's order, the Federal Circuit panel was obviously unconvinced by Intellectual Ventures II LLC’s argument that its design for creating a laptop computer by docking a handheld mobile device into a “shell” having...

To view the full article, register now.