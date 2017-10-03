VA Awards Slots On $25B Support Services Deal

Law360, Nashville (October 3, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that it has awarded 68 veteran-owned small businesses a slot on its multiaward VECTOR contract, a massive $25 billion deal to provide management and support services for the agency.



Among other services, the deal — more formally, the Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness contract — covers services in six broad task areas: analysis, training, management and improvement, human resources and staffing, supply chain support services, and outreach, which covers public relations, advertising, and similar services,...

To view the full article, register now.