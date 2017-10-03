VA Awards Slots On $25B Support Services Deal
Among other services, the deal — more formally, the Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness contract — covers services in six broad task areas: analysis, training, management and improvement, human resources and staffing, supply chain support services, and outreach, which covers public relations, advertising, and similar services,...
