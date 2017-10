DOD Wants Kaspersky Halt For Classified Contractor Systems

Law360, Nashville (October 3, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Federal contractors who use classified information systems must stop using products made by AO Kaspersky Lab, the Defense Security Service announced Monday, following a similar directive issued to federal agencies that cited potential security risks from links between Kaspersky officials and the Russian government.



Participants in the National Industrial Security Program, or NISP, who use classified information systems should immediately begin a process to remove all Kaspersky Labs software and hardware in use in those information systems, the DSS said in its announcement.



NISP is a...

