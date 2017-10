Honeywell Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Plane Crash

Law360, Chicago (October 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The heirs of four people killed in a 2015 plane crash in Indonesia sued Honeywell International Inc. in Illinois state court Monday, claiming the accident was caused by defects in the terrain warning system and autopilot feature made by the company.



The lawsuit filed in Cook County circuit court claims Honeywell sold defective terrain awareness warning and autopilot systems to airline Aviastar, which was operating the flight from Masamba, Indonesia, to Makassar, Indonesia, that crashed on Oct. 2, 2015. The suit was brought by the next...

