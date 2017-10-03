Ambulance Co. Sued Over Collection Of Worker Biometric Info

By Ryan Boysen

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc., a Chicago-area ambulance service, has been hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court alleging it collects biometric information from its employees without their consent.

Casey Lundsteen filed the suit Monday, alleging Superior forces its employees to use biometric finger scanners to clock in and out, but doesn’t ask for their consent or take appropriate measures to destroy that information once employees leave the company.

Lundsteen said Superior’s biometric practices violate Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, which recognized that...
