NY Appeals Court Tosses Claims Over Post-Surgery Pain

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate court has tossed out claims against a New York City pain clinic and two anesthesiologists accused of causing a patient’s chronic pain condition during surgery, ruling that the patient’s experts had been unable to tie the clinic or the anesthesiologist to her symptoms.



A five-judge Appellate Division panel on Tuesday threw out the suit by Diane Rivera against physicians Martin Aznavoorian and Amr Hosny and the New York Pain Care Center, which she claimed bungled her anesthesia and post-surgical care, causing...

